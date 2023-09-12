Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) is above average at 25.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is $128.56, which is $27.82 above the current market price. The public float for CCI is 431.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCI on September 12, 2023 was 3.13M shares.

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.72 in relation to previous closing price of 99.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that REITs are reviled and shunned by the market, having lost ~30% of their value since the beginning of 2022. Higher interest rates along with negative sentiment from office properties’ particular troubles have created a perfect storm for public real estate stocks. But historically, REITs have outperformed every other stock sector in the years after a drawdown this severe.

CCI’s Market Performance

CCI’s stock has fallen by -1.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.88% and a quarterly drop of -13.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Crown Castle Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.80% for CCI’s stock, with a -20.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $115 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCI Trading at -7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.04. In addition, Crown Castle Inc. saw -27.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from Stephens Kevin A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $118.00 back on May 02. After this action, Stephens Kevin A now owns 15,416 shares of Crown Castle Inc., valued at $117,996 using the latest closing price.

Nichol Laura B, the EVP – Business Support of Crown Castle Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $120.97 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Nichol Laura B is holding 16,782 shares at $604,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.23 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Castle Inc. stands at +23.98. The total capital return value is set at 6.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Castle Inc. (CCI), the company’s capital structure generated 375.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.96. Total debt to assets is 71.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.