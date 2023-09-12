Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for CXDO is at 0.84.

The average price suggested by analysts for CXDO is $4.25, which is $1.82 above the current market price. The public float for CXDO is 10.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.23% of that float. The average trading volume for CXDO on September 12, 2023 was 26.57K shares.

CXDO) stock's latest price update

Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.98 compared to its previous closing price of 2.17. However, the company has seen a gain of 22.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-08-17 that PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (Nasdaq:CXDO) (“Crexendo” or the “Company”), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences over the coming months: H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference Date: Monday-Wednesday, September 11-13, 2023Location: New York, NY Lake Street Capital Markets 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023Location: New York, NY Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference 2023 Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023Location: Minneapolis, MN LD Micro 16th Annual Main Event Date: Tuesday-Thursday, October 3-5, 2023Location: Los Angeles, CA For additional information or to request a meeting, please contact your financial institution’s representative or Crexendo’s investor relations team at CXDO@gateway-grp.com or 949-574-3860.

CXDO’s Market Performance

Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) has experienced a 22.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 38.86% rise in the past month, and a 43.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.26% for CXDO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.43% for CXDO’s stock, with a 38.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXDO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CXDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXDO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4 based on the research report published on September 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CXDO Trading at 40.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares surge +45.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXDO rose by +22.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.87. In addition, Crexendo Inc. saw 27.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXDO starting from Brinton Jon, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Aug 15. After this action, Brinton Jon now owns 85,406 shares of Crexendo Inc., valued at $4,125 using the latest closing price.

KORN JEFFREY G, the Chief Executive Officer of Crexendo Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $1.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that KORN JEFFREY G is holding 224,856 shares at $3,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXDO

Equity return is now at value -74.70, with -59.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.