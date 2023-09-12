Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s (CPG) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CPG stock has gone down by -2.85%, with a monthly decline of -2.27% and a quarterly surge of 17.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for Crescent Point Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.67% for CPG’s stock, with a 14.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) Right Now?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CPG is at 2.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CPG is $10.46, which is $2.58 above the current market price. The public float for CPG is 533.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume for CPG on September 12, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

The stock price of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) has plunged by -2.04 when compared to previous closing price of 8.35, but the company has seen a -2.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-30 that With monetary tightening nearing an end, the S&P 500 index has been trending higher. Citigroup (NYSE: C ) expects the S&P 500 index to touch 4,600 levels by the end of the year.

CPG Trading at 4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPG fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.22. In addition, Crescent Point Energy Corp. saw 15.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.85 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stands at +37.15. The total capital return value is set at 25.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.17. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.43. Total debt to assets is 16.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.