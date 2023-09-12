Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CGNT is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) is $5.00, which is -$0.02 below the current market price. The public float for CGNT is 68.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. On September 12, 2023, CGNT’s average trading volume was 378.07K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CGNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) has increased by 19.48 when compared to last closing price of 4.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a 16.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-05 that HERZLIYA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cognyte will hold a conference call Tues., Sept. 12, 2023, at 8:30 am ET to review Q2 fiscal 2024 financial results for period ending July 31, 2023.

CGNT’s Market Performance

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) has experienced a 16.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.56% rise in the past month, and a -1.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for CGNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.81% for CGNT stock, with a simple moving average of 32.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CGNT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CGNT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on September 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CGNT Trading at 8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNT rose by +16.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.87. In addition, Cognyte Software Ltd. saw 77.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.04 for the present operating margin

+56.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognyte Software Ltd. stands at -36.57. The total capital return value is set at -27.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.04. Equity return is now at value -44.50, with -19.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT), the company’s capital structure generated 8.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.04. Total debt to assets is 3.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.