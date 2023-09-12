Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 20.00 compared to its previous closing price of 3.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Clever Leaves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Andres Fajardo – CEO Hank Hague – CFO Conference Call Participants Diana Tokar – Canaccord Genuity Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today’s conference call to discuss Clever Leaves’ financial results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2023. To announce today are Clever Leaves’ CEO, Andres Fajardo; and the company’s CFO, Hank Hague.

Is It Worth Investing in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CLVR is also noteworthy at 2.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CLVR is $0.80, which is $20.1 above than the current price. The public float for CLVR is 1.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. The average trading volume of CLVR on September 12, 2023 was 23.50K shares.

CLVR’s Market Performance

The stock of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) has seen a -9.30% decrease in the past week, with a -35.64% drop in the past month, and a -48.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.47% for CLVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.97% for CLVR’s stock, with a -59.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLVR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CLVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLVR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on July 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CLVR Trading at -35.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.97%, as shares sank -37.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVR fell by -9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. saw -57.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLVR starting from Fajardo Andres, who sale 2,938 shares at the price of $0.22 back on Jul 18. After this action, Fajardo Andres now owns 705,996 shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc., valued at $632 using the latest closing price.

Hague Henry R III, the Chief Financial Officer of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc., sale 1,560 shares at $0.22 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Hague Henry R III is holding 375,948 shares at $336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-163.82 for the present operating margin

+12.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stands at -371.71. The total capital return value is set at -41.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -107.66. Equity return is now at value -125.50, with -101.80 for asset returns.

Based on Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.71. Total debt to assets is 7.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.