Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CETY) has jumped by 16.96 compared to previous close of 1.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) (the “Company”), a clean energy manufacturing and services company, offering recyclable energy solutions, clean energy fuels, and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia, is excited to announce that its Chief Executive Officer Kam Mahdi will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually and in person on September 11-13, 2023, at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Is It Worth Investing in Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CETY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CETY is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CETY is 12.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. On September 12, 2023, CETY’s average trading volume was 47.13K shares.

CETY’s Market Performance

The stock of Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) has seen a 26.58% increase in the past week, with a 39.86% rise in the past month, and a -32.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.01% for CETY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.57% for CETY’s stock, with a -27.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CETY Trading at 35.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CETY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.03%, as shares surge +38.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CETY rose by +26.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5100. In addition, Clean Energy Technologies Inc. saw -28.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CETY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.16 for the present operating margin

+42.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Energy Technologies Inc. stands at +5.53. The total capital return value is set at -17.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.13. Equity return is now at value -39.30, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY), the company’s capital structure generated 237.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.