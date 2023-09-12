CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) has decreased by -2.29 when compared to last closing price of 83.74.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that While CF Industries (CF) is facing headwinds from lower nitrogen prices, it is gaining from healthy nitrogen fertilizer demand in major markets and lower natural gas costs.

Is It Worth Investing in CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Right Now?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CF is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CF is $86.84, which is $4.98 above the current price. The public float for CF is 192.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CF on September 12, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

CF’s Market Performance

CF’s stock has seen a 3.30% increase for the week, with a 2.33% rise in the past month and a 20.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for CF Industries Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.95% for CF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $85 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CF Trading at 5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF rose by +3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.06. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc. saw -3.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Frost Bert A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $78.45 back on Sep 01. After this action, Frost Bert A now owns 42,539 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc., valued at $392,264 using the latest closing price.

Barnard Douglas C, the EVP, Corp. Dev.&Legal Advisor of CF Industries Holdings Inc., sale 387 shares at $82.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Barnard Douglas C is holding 14,702 shares at $31,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.35 for the present operating margin

+51.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stands at +29.91. The total capital return value is set at 53.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.57. Equity return is now at value 46.00, with 17.80 for asset returns.

Based on CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), the company’s capital structure generated 63.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.97. Total debt to assets is 23.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.