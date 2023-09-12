Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) has gone up by 3.64% for the week, with a -2.60% drop in the past month and a 19.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.31% for CSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.72% for CSL’s stock, with a 14.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) Right Now?

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) is $322.00, which is $43.63 above the current market price. The public float for CSL is 49.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSL on September 12, 2023 was 401.35K shares.

CSL) stock’s latest price update

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL)’s stock price has soared by 10.75 in relation to previous closing price of 251.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Carlisle (CSL) benefits from strength in the CIT segment, driven by commercial aerospace platforms and accretive pricing policies. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CSL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CSL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $363 based on the research report published on October 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CSL Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSL rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $265.33. In addition, Carlisle Companies Incorporated saw 18.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSL starting from Berlin John E, who sale 3,966 shares at the price of $275.99 back on Jul 28. After this action, Berlin John E now owns 30,102 shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated, valued at $1,094,576 using the latest closing price.

Snyder Lori A, the V. P., Human Resources of Carlisle Companies Incorporated, sale 300 shares at $277.37 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Snyder Lori A is holding 548 shares at $83,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

+30.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carlisle Companies Incorporated stands at +13.99. The total capital return value is set at 23.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.37. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL), the company’s capital structure generated 87.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.77. Total debt to assets is 36.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.