C3.ai Inc. (AI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.64 in relation to its previous close of 28.04. However, the company has experienced a -9.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-11 that The earnings action has quieted down, but the analysts’ activity remains hot. The activity in the 1st week of September is driven by a handful of small tech names with 1 thing in common: exposure to the blossoming AI-powered client-service industry.

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for C3.ai Inc. (AI) by analysts is $26.70, which is -$1.22 below the current market price. The public float for AI is 99.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 33.23% of that float. On September 12, 2023, the average trading volume of AI was 20.96M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

The stock of C3.ai Inc. (AI) has seen a -9.61% decrease in the past week, with a -14.79% drop in the past month, and a -23.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.63% for AI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.57% for AI stock, with a simple moving average of 11.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $40 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AI Trading at -20.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares sank -14.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI fell by -9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.63. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw 152.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from LEVIN RICHARD C, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $42.00 back on Jul 31. After this action, LEVIN RICHARD C now owns 161,664 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $504,000 using the latest closing price.

LEVIN RICHARD C, the Director of C3.ai Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $42.02 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that LEVIN RICHARD C is holding 173,664 shares at $504,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.88 for the present operating margin

+67.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc. stands at -100.77. Equity return is now at value -27.80, with -23.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, C3.ai Inc. (AI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.