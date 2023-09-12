Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) has increased by 4.85 when compared to last closing price of 3.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-11 that Brookdale is the No. 1 provider of senior housing in the U.S. The company reported second-quarter earnings on Monday.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BKD is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BKD is $5.49, which is $1.38 above than the current price. The public float for BKD is 185.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.92% of that float. The average trading volume of BKD on September 12, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

BKD’s Market Performance

BKD stock saw a decrease of 0.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.38% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.56% for BKD’s stock, with a 18.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKD stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BKD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BKD in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on January 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKD Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKD rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. saw 50.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKD starting from Asher Jordan R, who sale 17,200 shares at the price of $3.33 back on Mar 02. After this action, Asher Jordan R now owns 102,965 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., valued at $57,286 using the latest closing price.

BUMSTEAD FRANK M, the Director of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $3.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BUMSTEAD FRANK M is holding 401,291 shares at $154,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.76 for the present operating margin

+9.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stands at -8.47. The total capital return value is set at -1.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -19.20, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD), the company’s capital structure generated 839.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.36. Total debt to assets is 78.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 794.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 52.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.