Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) has increased by 1.36 when compared to last closing price of 12.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-31 that Blue Owl Capital Corporation remains undervalued despite strong Q2 earnings and insider buying. OBDC continues to reward shareholders with a growing special dividend and has a larger yield than popular BDCs. OBDC’s net income and NAV are increasing, and the company is using its cash to buy back shares and provide value for shareholders.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Right Now?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OWL is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OWL is $15.00, which is $2.84 above the current price. The public float for OWL is 449.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OWL on September 12, 2023 was 2.98M shares.

OWL’s Market Performance

OWL stock saw an increase of 4.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.12% and a quarterly increase of 7.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.69% for OWL’s stock, with a 7.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OWL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OWL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OWL Trading at 4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWL rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.51. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Inc. saw 15.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+80.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stands at -0.68. The total capital return value is set at 0.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), the company’s capital structure generated 116.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.75. Total debt to assets is 20.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.