Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.28 in relation to its previous close of 21.98. However, the company has experienced a -5.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-18 that Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) is facing growing demand and funding for buses, according to Bank of America analysts, who believe the school bus manufacturer has revamped its operations and has a well-established market share in non-diesel bus sales. In a note to clients, they initiated coverage of Blue Bird stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of $26.50 a share.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLBD is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) is $27.58, which is $7.94 above the current market price. The public float for BLBD is 23.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% of that float. On September 12, 2023, BLBD’s average trading volume was 287.61K shares.

BLBD’s Market Performance

BLBD stock saw a decrease of -5.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.45% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.16% for Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.92% for BLBD stock, with a simple moving average of 6.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLBD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BLBD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BLBD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $25 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLBD Trading at -6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLBD fell by -5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.38. In addition, Blue Bird Corporation saw 88.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLBD starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who sale 3,450,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jun 12. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 1,237,500 shares of Blue Bird Corporation, valued at $69,000,000 using the latest closing price.

ASP BB Holdings LLC, the 10% Owner of Blue Bird Corporation, sale 1,725,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that ASP BB Holdings LLC is holding 7,805,150 shares at $34,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.05 for the present operating margin

+4.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Bird Corporation stands at -5.72. The total capital return value is set at -21.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.74.

Based on Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD), the company’s capital structure generated 12,956.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.23. Total debt to assets is 46.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11,327.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.16 and the total asset turnover is 2.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.