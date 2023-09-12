Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Better Choice Company Inc. (AMEX: BTTR) has jumped by 2.41 compared to previous close of 0.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-02 that Better Choice (NYSEMKT: BTTR ) stock is rising higher on Friday after the company announced the introduction of an AI chatbot. Better Choice says that it will implement the Re:Amaze AI chatbot on its site to help its customers with purchases.

Is It Worth Investing in Better Choice Company Inc. (AMEX: BTTR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTTR is 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BTTR is $4.00, which is $3.86 above the current price. The public float for BTTR is 18.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTTR on September 12, 2023 was 312.89K shares.

BTTR’s Market Performance

BTTR’s stock has seen a -13.96% decrease for the week, with a -43.25% drop in the past month and a -47.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.99% for Better Choice Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.26% for BTTR’s stock, with a -69.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTTR Trading at -36.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.97%, as shares sank -41.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTR fell by -13.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1800. In addition, Better Choice Company Inc. saw -74.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTTR starting from Young Michael, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Sep 07. After this action, Young Michael now owns 112,500 shares of Better Choice Company Inc., valued at $2,578 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.90 for the present operating margin

+24.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Better Choice Company Inc. stands at -71.93. The total capital return value is set at -39.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.33. Equity return is now at value -146.50, with -88.50 for asset returns.

Based on Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR), the company’s capital structure generated 54.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.38. Total debt to assets is 30.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.