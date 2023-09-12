Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has gone down by -1.66% for the week, with a -5.29% drop in the past month and a -13.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.43% for BBD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.74% for BBD stock, with a simple moving average of 2.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Right Now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BBD is at 0.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BBD is $4.27, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for BBD is 10.54B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.32% of that float. The average trading volume for BBD on September 12, 2023 was 21.51M shares.

BBD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) has surged by 3.48 when compared to previous closing price of 2.87, but the company has seen a -1.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-04 that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 9:30 AM ET Company Participants Carlos Firetti – Business Controller and Market Relations Director Cassiano Scarpelli – EVP and CFO Octavio de Lazari – CEO Ivan Gontijo – CEO, Insurance Group Conference Call Participants Yuri Fernandes – JPMorgan Bernardo Guttmann – XP Tito Labarta – Goldman Sachs Daniel Vaz – Credit Suisse Rafael Frade – Citi Group Mario Pierry – Bank of America Thiago Batista – UBS Juan Recalde – Scotiabank Eduardo Rosman – PTG Pedro Leduc – Itaú Renato Meloni – Autonomous Carlos Gomez – HSBC Nicolas Rivea – Bank of America Carlos Firetti Hello, good morning everyone.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BBD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2.70 based on the research report published on February 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBD Trading at -8.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. saw 9.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), the company’s capital structure generated 353.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.96. Total debt to assets is 31.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.