Assessing the Risk and Potential of Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) Stock

The stock of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has seen a -1.73% decrease in the past week, with a -7.95% drop in the past month, and a -2.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for BAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.99% for BAC stock, with a simple moving average of -8.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Right Now?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BAC is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BAC is $35.35, which is $7.04 above the current market price. The public float for BAC is 7.94B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.67% of that float. The average trading volume for BAC on September 12, 2023 was 42.14M shares.

BAC) stock’s latest price update

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC)’s stock price has increased by 0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 28.36. However, the company has seen a -1.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC ) Barclays Global Financial Services Conference September 11, 2023 2:45 PM ET Company Participants Dean Athanasia – President, Regional Banking Alastair Borthwick – CFO Conference Call Participants Jason Goldberg – Barclays Jason Goldberg As everyone takes the seat, we will put up the ARS question to ask everyone, we are going to ask take a bit of their time. Next up, very pleased to have Bank of America with us, from the company, Dean Athanasia, who runs Regional Banking; Alastair Borthwick, who is the Chief Financial Officer.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $35 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BAC Trading at -4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAC fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.92. In addition, Bank of America Corporation saw -14.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAC starting from DeMare James P, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $31.53 back on Aug 01. After this action, DeMare James P now owns 185,108 shares of Bank of America Corporation, valued at $2,364,900 using the latest closing price.

Athanasia Dean C, the President, Regional Banking of Bank of America Corporation, sale 77,806 shares at $31.48 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Athanasia Dean C is holding 353,971 shares at $2,449,722 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of America Corporation stands at +23.82. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of America Corporation (BAC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.07. Total debt to assets is 16.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.