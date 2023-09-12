Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) is $1.50, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for ASXC is 259.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASXC on September 12, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ASXC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) has decreased by -1.22 when compared to last closing price of 0.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-11 that Penny stocks priced under $1 per share have attracted a dedicated following among traders seeking massive returns. While penny stocks are inherently high-risk investments, the potential reward with these low-priced shares is exponentially higher compared to traditional blue chip stocks.

ASXC’s Market Performance

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) has seen a 6.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.69% decline in the past month and a -41.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.66% for ASXC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.83% for ASXC’s stock, with a -41.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASXC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ASXC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ASXC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $1.50 based on the research report published on September 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ASXC Trading at -19.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.71%, as shares sank -7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASXC rose by +6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2975. In addition, Asensus Surgical Inc. saw -8.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASXC starting from Biffi Andrea, who purchase 293,077 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Mar 03. After this action, Biffi Andrea now owns 492,815 shares of Asensus Surgical Inc., valued at $207,557 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1063.40 for the present operating margin

-162.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asensus Surgical Inc. stands at -1066.19. The total capital return value is set at -53.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.24. Equity return is now at value -90.10, with -76.00 for asset returns.

Based on Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC), the company’s capital structure generated 5.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.27. Total debt to assets is 4.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.