Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) is $3.50, The public float for SFR is 17.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SFR on September 12, 2023 was 852.09K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SFR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) has dropped by -8.34 compared to previous close of 0.28. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-30 that Trading penny stocks can be an exhilarating venture, offering the potential for significant returns. These low-cost shares, often priced under $5, represent a unique opportunity to participate in the growth of emerging companies, particularly in the dynamic tech sector.

SFR’s Market Performance

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) has seen a -9.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.95% decline in the past month and a -11.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.45% for SFR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.85% for SFR’s stock, with a -80.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SFR Trading at -16.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.04%, as shares sank -22.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFR fell by -9.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2901. In addition, Appreciate Holdings Inc. saw -77.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SFR

The total capital return value is set at -0.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.26. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.