Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has seen a -0.93% decrease in the past week, with a 0.85% gain in the past month, and a 0.85% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for NLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.35% for NLY’s stock, with a -0.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NLY is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NLY is $21.69, which is $1.39 above the current market price. The public float for NLY is 492.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.44% of that float. The average trading volume for NLY on September 12, 2023 was 3.79M shares.

The stock of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) has increased by 1.41 when compared to last closing price of 19.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.93% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-07 that Part 1 of this article compares NLY’s recent investment composition, leverage, hedging coverage ratio, quarterly BV, economic return (loss), and current valuation to 19 mREIT peers. Due to what has occurred during the third quarter of 2023 (fluctuating rates/yields), understanding the composition of NLY’s MBS/investment and derivatives portfolio is crucial in understanding current/future performance. My current NLY BV projection and updated price target is in the “Conclusions Drawn” section. NLY is currently deemed appropriately valued (hold recommendation).

Analysts’ Opinion of NLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NLY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NLY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $21.50 based on the research report published on May 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NLY Trading at 1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLY fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.72. In addition, Annaly Capital Management Inc. saw -4.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+75.23 for the present operating margin

+99.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stands at +41.57. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.55. Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), the company’s capital structure generated 606.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.84. Total debt to assets is 83.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.