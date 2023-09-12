Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX)

The 36-month beta value for NLTX is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NLTX is $1.50, The public float for NLTX is 36.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume of NLTX on September 12, 2023 was 296.56K shares.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.75 in comparison to its previous close of 0.80, however, the company has experienced a -2.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-07-27 that San Francisco-based investment firm, Redmile Group, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), recently increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc ( NLTX, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company based in the USA. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both Redmile Group and Neoleukin Therapeutics, and an evaluation of the latter’s financial health and industry position.

NLTX’s Market Performance

NLTX’s stock has fallen by -2.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.51% and a quarterly drop of -6.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.08% for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.07% for NLTX’s stock, with a 8.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NLTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NLTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on August 06, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NLTX Trading at -1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares surge +17.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLTX fell by -2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7360. In addition, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. saw 43.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLTX starting from BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, who purchase 166,942 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Aug 17. After this action, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP now owns 5,612,949 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., valued at $115,617 using the latest closing price.

BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, the Director of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., purchase 229,600 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP is holding 5,458,724 shares at $156,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLTX

The total capital return value is set at -45.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.36. Equity return is now at value -47.40, with -39.40 for asset returns.

Based on Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX), the company’s capital structure generated 12.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.34. Total debt to assets is 10.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.