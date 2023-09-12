Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE)

The 36-month beta value for GENE is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GENE is $25.65, The public float for GENE is 13.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. The average trading volume of GENE on September 12, 2023 was 68.23K shares.

The stock price of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) has jumped by 2.03 compared to previous close of 0.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 7:15 PM ET Company Participants Adrian Mulcahy – Investor Relations Simon Morriss – Chief Executive Officer Tony Di Pietro – Chief Financial Officer Carl Stubbings – Chief Commercial Officer Conference Call Participants Adrian Mulcahy Thank you for joining us, and afternoon for those joining us from the U.S. I’m really pleased to have both Simon Morriss, the Chief Executive Officer of Genetic Technologies; and Tony Di Pietro, the CFO of Genetic as well. So this morning, we are going to go through an Investor Update.

GENE’s Market Performance

GENE’s stock has risen by 4.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.81% and a quarterly drop of -12.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.90% for Genetic Technologies Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.78% for GENE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.26% for the last 200 days.

GENE Trading at 5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares surge +21.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENE rose by +4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7570. In addition, Genetic Technologies Limited saw -7.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GENE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.45 for the present operating margin

-28.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genetic Technologies Limited stands at -135.28. Equity return is now at value -80.90, with -63.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.