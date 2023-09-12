Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Copart Inc. (CPRT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is above average at 37.50x. The 36-month beta value for CPRT is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CPRT is $46.63, which is $1.71 above than the current price. The public float for CPRT is 864.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume of CPRT on September 12, 2023 was 3.99M shares.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 44.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-06 that DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Central) on Thursday, September 14, 2023. On Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed via hyperlink at www.copart.com/investorrelations. A replay of the call.

CPRT’s Market Performance

Copart Inc. (CPRT) has seen a 0.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.44% gain in the past month and a 4.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for CPRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.71% for CPRT’s stock, with a 16.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRT stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CPRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPRT in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $53 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPRT Trading at 0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.30. In addition, Copart Inc. saw 47.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from ADAIR A JAYSON, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $88.32 back on Jul 07. After this action, ADAIR A JAYSON now owns 10,147,030 shares of Copart Inc., valued at $26,496,000 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON WILLIS J, the Chairman of the Board of Copart Inc., sale 660,000 shares at $89.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that JOHNSON WILLIS J is holding 1,773,832 shares at $58,786,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.28 for the present operating margin

+45.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copart Inc. stands at +31.14. The total capital return value is set at 31.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.92. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Copart Inc. (CPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.52. Total debt to assets is 2.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Copart Inc. (CPRT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.