Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

The price-to-earnings ratio for AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is above average at 7.70x. The 36-month beta value for AER is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AER is $80.13, which is $19.99 above than the current price. The public float for AER is 226.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. The average trading volume of AER on September 12, 2023 was 923.31K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AER) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) has dropped by -3.07 compared to previous close of 61.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-09-11 that AerCap Holdings NV said on Monday a unit of General Electric Co will sell 32.4 million shares in the aircraft leasing giant through an underwritten public offering.

AER’s Market Performance

AER’s stock has fallen by -0.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.37% and a quarterly drop of -0.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for AerCap Holdings N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.48% for AER’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $71 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AER Trading at -5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.28. In addition, AerCap Holdings N.V. saw 2.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.85 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for AerCap Holdings N.V. stands at -10.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.12. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), the company’s capital structure generated 289.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.33. Total debt to assets is 66.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In summary, AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.