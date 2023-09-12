An In-Depth Look at Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) Stock Performance

The stock of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has seen a 4.02% increase in the past week, with a 2.47% gain in the past month, and a 5.13% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.56% for PLTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.91% for PLTR’s stock, with a 46.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLTR is 2.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is $13.73, which is -$1.68 below the current market price. The public float for PLTR is 1.82B and currently, short sellers hold a 7.47% of that float. On September 12, 2023, PLTR’s average trading volume was 68.19M shares.

PLTR) stock’s latest price update

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR)’s stock price has plunge by 4.36relation to previous closing price of 15.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.02% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that Despite the recent rally, Palantir stock may have more upside — I feel FOMO (fear of missing out). Palantir is no stranger to dilution. “Fortunately”, Palantir just announced a $1B share buyback program. On the other hand, there may be some downside due to overvaluation and the 135% increase year to date — I feel JOMO (joy of missing out).

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLTR Trading at -2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.07. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 145.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Woersching Eric H., who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $15.17 back on Sep 05. After this action, Woersching Eric H. now owns 57,233 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $106,169 using the latest closing price.

Moore Alexander D., the Director of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 21,900 shares at $15.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Moore Alexander D. is holding 1,765,019 shares at $330,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -19.61. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.15. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.86. Total debt to assets is 7.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.