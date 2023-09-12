An In-Depth Look at Lyra Therapeutics Inc.’s (LYRA) Stock Performance

In the past week, LYRA stock has gone up by 22.64%, with a monthly gain of 27.76% and a quarterly surge of 47.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.81% for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.50% for LYRA’s stock, with a 48.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LYRA is also noteworthy at -0.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for LYRA is $12.00, which is $7.72 above than the current price. The public float for LYRA is 36.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume of LYRA on September 12, 2023 was 162.49K shares.

LYRA) stock’s latest price update

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.88 compared to its previous closing price of 3.86. However, the company has seen a gain of 22.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-13 that WATERTOWN, Mass., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for the localized treatment of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), today announced that Maria Palasis, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the William Blair Virtual Biotechnology Conference, “Transitioning Biotech Breakthroughs to Commercial Success,” on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. ET.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYRA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LYRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LYRA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYRA Trading at 25.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares surge +20.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYRA rose by +22.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Lyra Therapeutics Inc. saw 36.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYRA starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 3,610,832 shares at the price of $2.49 back on May 31. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 11,469,117 shares of Lyra Therapeutics Inc., valued at $8,999,999 using the latest closing price.

NBVM GP, LLC, the 10% Owner of Lyra Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,805,416 shares at $2.43 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that NBVM GP, LLC is holding 2,521,745 shares at $4,387,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4034.48 for the present operating margin

+21.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. stands at -4055.61. The total capital return value is set at -91.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.21. Equity return is now at value -71.90, with -54.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA), the company’s capital structure generated 5.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.92. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 78.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.