Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE)’s stock price has soared by 18.33 in relation to previous closing price of 0.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 27.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-22 that The biotech sector will always house stocks with explosive upside potential. The very nature of the sector ensures that will continue to be the case.

Is It Worth Investing in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is $30.00, The public float for AMPE is 13.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPE on September 12, 2023 was 467.01K shares.

AMPE’s Market Performance

AMPE stock saw an increase of 27.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.49% and a quarterly increase of -12.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.69% for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.20% for AMPE’s stock, with a -1.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMPE Trading at 15.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.07%, as shares surge +21.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPE rose by +27.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2012. In addition, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 13.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPE starting from BUCHI J KEVIN, who purchase 21,858 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Jun 09. After this action, BUCHI J KEVIN now owns 146,858 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $6,284 using the latest closing price.

BUCHI J KEVIN, the Director of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that BUCHI J KEVIN is holding 125,000 shares at $7,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPE

The total capital return value is set at -100.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.76. Equity return is now at value -139.50, with -106.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE), the company’s capital structure generated 5.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.95. Total debt to assets is 4.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.21.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.