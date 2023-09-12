Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) has seen a -8.40% decrease in the past week, with a -13.72% drop in the past month, and a -0.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for AMPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.49% for AMPH’s stock, with a 13.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) Right Now?

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) is $69.00, which is $21.81 above the current market price. The public float for AMPH is 38.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPH on September 12, 2023 was 415.07K shares.

AMPH) stock’s latest price update

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.15 in relation to its previous close of 51.37. However, the company has experienced a -8.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-08-31 that RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced today that Bill Peters, CFO and Tony Marrs, EVP of Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Operations, will participate in an Analyst-Moderated fireside chat at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on September 7, 2023 at 12:45 pm Eastern Time. For access, visit Amphastar’s Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.amphastar.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AMPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $70 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMPH Trading at -17.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -13.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPH fell by -8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.96. In addition, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 68.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPH starting from PETERS WILLIAM J, who sale 60,743 shares at the price of $51.75 back on Sep 06. After this action, PETERS WILLIAM J now owns 101,360 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $3,143,195 using the latest closing price.

Liawatidewi Yakob, the EVP Corp Admin Center of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 28,816 shares at $53.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Liawatidewi Yakob is holding 69,669 shares at $1,530,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.54 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +18.31. The total capital return value is set at 18.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.62. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 11.30 for asset returns.

Based on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH), the company’s capital structure generated 19.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.25. Total debt to assets is 13.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.