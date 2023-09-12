Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN)’s stock price has increased by 0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 259.43. However, the company has seen a 1.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-09-11 that We believe that Honeywell stock (NYSE: HON) and Amgen stock (NASDAQ: AMGN) will offer little returns in the next three years.

Is It Worth Investing in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Right Now?

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by analysts is $257.39, which is -$3.01 below the current market price. The public float for AMGN is 533.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On September 12, 2023, the average trading volume of AMGN was 2.54M shares.

AMGN’s Market Performance

AMGN stock saw a decrease of 1.95% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.13% and a quarterly a decrease of 19.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.48% for Amgen Inc. (AMGN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.19% for AMGN’s stock, with a 6.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AMGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMGN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $320 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMGN Trading at 7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $258.60. In addition, Amgen Inc. saw -0.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from Gordon Murdo, who sale 9,558 shares at the price of $262.43 back on Aug 10. After this action, Gordon Murdo now owns 44,308 shares of Amgen Inc., valued at $2,508,306 using the latest closing price.

Khosla Rachna, the SVP, Business Development of Amgen Inc., sale 387 shares at $292.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Khosla Rachna is holding 6,630 shares at $113,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.78 for the present operating margin

+75.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amgen Inc. stands at +25.11. The total capital return value is set at 22.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.98. Equity return is now at value 164.20, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Amgen Inc. (AMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,082.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.55. Total debt to assets is 60.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,035.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.