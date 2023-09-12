Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ATUS is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ATUS is $4.52, which is $1.58 above than the current price. The public float for ATUS is 394.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.32% of that float. The average trading volume of ATUS on September 12, 2023 was 4.35M shares.

ATUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) has plunged by -7.10 when compared to previous closing price of 3.10, but the company has seen a -5.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-08 that Altice, the French company that recently bought a 24.5% stake in BT, is mulling a sale of some of its assets to cut its debt pile. According to reports last night, Altice, which is the vehicle of French telecoms billionaire Patrick Drahi, has appointed a raft of European banks to comb through its portfolio and recommend potential disposals.

ATUS’s Market Performance

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has experienced a -5.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.79% drop in the past month, and a 4.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.76% for ATUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.46% for ATUS’s stock, with a -19.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATUS stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for ATUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATUS in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $6 based on the research report published on January 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATUS Trading at -10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares sank -16.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS fell by -5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.12. In addition, Altice USA Inc. saw -37.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATUS starting from Stewart Charles, who sale 31,560 shares at the price of $9.99 back on Sep 13. After this action, Stewart Charles now owns 1,323,925 shares of Altice USA Inc., valued at $315,284 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc. stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 7.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.