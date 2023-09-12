Allego N.V.’s (ALLG) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ALLG stock has gone up by 33.52%, with a monthly decline of -3.24% and a quarterly surge of 7.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.30% for Allego N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.93% for ALLG’s stock, with a -16.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Allego N.V. (ALLG) by analysts is $6.25, which is $7.11 above the current market price. The public float for ALLG is 225.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On September 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ALLG was 107.44K shares.

The stock price of Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) has jumped by 24.48 compared to previous close of 1.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 33.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-30 that If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it at least one hundred times: A charging infrastructure is essential to the mainstream adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Not surprisingly, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is a key player in this space.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ALLG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALLG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on September 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ALLG Trading at -2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.14%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLG rose by +33.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0800. In addition, Allego N.V. saw -23.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-231.35 for the present operating margin

+0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allego N.V. stands at -227.62. The total capital return value is set at -115.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.94. Equity return is now at value -357.40, with -23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Allego N.V. (ALLG), the company’s capital structure generated 1,185.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.22. Total debt to assets is 73.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,158.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Allego N.V. (ALLG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.