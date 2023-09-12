Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Stock Sees a-0.78 Decrease

In the past week, A stock has gone down by -7.23%, with a monthly decline of -11.40% and a quarterly plunge of -2.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Agilent Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.14% for A’s stock, with a -16.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Right Now?

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is $139.41, which is $26.94 above the current market price. The public float for A is 291.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of A on September 12, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

A) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has plunged by -0.78 when compared to previous closing price of 113.99, but the company has seen a -7.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-05 that Illumina Inc. ILMN, +1.96% on Tuesday announced that its board has appointed Agilent Technologies Inc. A, +0.69% senior vice president Jacob Thaysen as its new CEO, effective Sept. 25. The DNA sequencing company faced leadership turmoil after its proxy fight earlier this year with activist investor Carl Icahn, and CEO Francis deSouza stepped down in June.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $124 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

A Trading at -7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -10.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A fell by -7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.81. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw -24.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from Gonsalves Rodney, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $118.78 back on Aug 23. After this action, Gonsalves Rodney now owns 24,219 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $415,716 using the latest closing price.

McMullen Michael R., the CEO and President of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 944 shares at $130.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that McMullen Michael R. is holding 260,869 shares at $122,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.10 for the present operating margin

+53.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +18.31. The total capital return value is set at 19.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.30. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), the company’s capital structure generated 55.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.51. Total debt to assets is 27.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.