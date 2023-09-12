Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has seen a -3.35% decrease in the past week, with a -5.80% drop in the past month, and a -28.89% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.58% for AFMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.73% for AFMD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -43.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for AFMD is $5.60, which is $5.48 above the current market price. The public float for AFMD is 142.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.57% of that float. The average trading volume for AFMD on September 12, 2023 was 911.26K shares.

AFMD) stock’s latest price update

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD)’s stock price has soared by 4.00 in relation to previous closing price of 0.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that HEIDELBERG, Germany, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adi Hoess, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 17:00 Central European Time.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AFMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AFMD Trading at -8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares sank -10.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5315. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw -58.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-216.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Affimed N.V. stands at -207.98. The total capital return value is set at -52.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.61. Equity return is now at value -79.80, with -60.20 for asset returns.

Based on Affimed N.V. (AFMD), the company’s capital structure generated 11.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.63. Total debt to assets is 9.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.