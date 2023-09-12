Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has plunged by -0.73 when compared to previous closing price of 106.09, but the company has seen a -3.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-10 that AMD is heavily investing in AI but has a mountain to climb as it goes up against the increasingly dominant Nvidia. Meanwhile, its business could be left vulnerable in a potential recession.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is $143.00, which is $32.35 above the current market price. The public float for AMD is 1.61B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMD on September 12, 2023 was 65.55M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD’s stock has seen a -3.77% decrease for the week, with a -4.45% drop in the past month and a -15.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.50% for AMD stock, with a simple moving average of 12.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $136 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMD Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.81. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 62.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from GRASBY PAUL DARREN, who sale 14,942 shares at the price of $106.21 back on Aug 30. After this action, GRASBY PAUL DARREN now owns 103,663 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $1,586,990 using the latest closing price.

Su Lisa T, the Chair, President & CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $111.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Su Lisa T is holding 3,192,774 shares at $8,369,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.03. Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 5.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.97. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.