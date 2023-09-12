Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) is $45.50, which is $17.6 above the current market price. The public float for SLRN is 71.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.64% of that float. On September 12, 2023, SLRN’s average trading volume was 801.35K shares.

Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.39 in comparison to its previous close of 27.25, however, the company has experienced a 2.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-29 that Initial public offering (IPO) is the stock issuance process onto the public market. There are a few different methods by which a company will first become listed on a stock exchange.

SLRN’s Market Performance

SLRN’s stock has risen by 2.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.05% and a quarterly rise of 49.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.08% for Acelyrin Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.48% for SLRN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLRN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SLRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLRN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $44 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLRN Trading at 15.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLRN rose by +2.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.60. In addition, Acelyrin Inc. saw 18.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLRN starting from Westlake BioPartners Fund II,, who purchase 1,250,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on May 09. After this action, Westlake BioPartners Fund II, now owns 9,790,729 shares of Acelyrin Inc., valued at $22,500,000 using the latest closing price.

SEIDENBERG BETH C, the Director of Acelyrin Inc., purchase 1,250,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that SEIDENBERG BETH C is holding 9,790,729 shares at $22,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLRN

The total capital return value is set at -36.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.