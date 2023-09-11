Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) has gone down by -11.77% for the week, with a -7.23% drop in the past month and a 5.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.27% for ZUMZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.44% for ZUMZ’s stock, with a -15.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is 107.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZUMZ is 1.48.

The public float for ZUMZ is 15.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% of that float. On September 11, 2023, ZUMZ’s average trading volume was 497.71K shares.

ZUMZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) has decreased by -10.21 when compared to last closing price of 18.66.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-08 that Zumiez’s (ZUMZ) second-quarter fiscal 2023 results were hurt by inflationary pressures, a promotional landscape, increased costs and foreign currency headwinds.

ZUMZ Trading at -7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUMZ fell by -11.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.41. In addition, Zumiez Inc. saw -22.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUMZ starting from Murphy James P., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $14.87 back on Jun 09. After this action, Murphy James P. now owns 16,312 shares of Zumiez Inc., valued at $74,350 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Richard Miles, the CEO of Zumiez Inc., purchase 74,930 shares at $13.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Brooks Richard Miles is holding 2,647,954 shares at $1,016,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUMZ

Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.