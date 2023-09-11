YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) is above average at 5.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is $12.55, which is -$0.4 below the current market price. The public float for YPF is 387.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YPF on September 11, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

YPF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) has decreased by -3.28 when compared to last closing price of 13.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-04 that YPF’s net margin is at a record high since 2014, while net debt has fallen 36% to $6.31b. The company’s P/S, P/B, and EV/EBITDA multiples are all near their lowest levels since 2014. YPF’s refinery processing levels recently reached a 13-year high, and shale oil and gas production grew 31% and 9% YoY.

YPF’s Market Performance

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has seen a -12.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.65% decline in the past month and a 0.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.00% for YPF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.04% for YPF’s stock, with a 7.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YPF stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for YPF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YPF in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $10.50 based on the research report published on October 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

YPF Trading at -13.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -12.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF fell by -12.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.31. In addition, YPF Sociedad Anonima saw 37.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.05 for the present operating margin

+28.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF Sociedad Anonima stands at +11.64. The total capital return value is set at 15.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.87. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), the company’s capital structure generated 73.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.27. Total debt to assets is 29.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.