XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 3.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is $117.59, which is $1.9 above the current market price. The public float for XPEV is 672.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XPEV on September 11, 2023 was 22.24M shares.

XPEV) stock’s latest price update

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 17.46. However, the company has seen a -2.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-10 that With self-driving autos likely to become the next big trend, investors may want to keep an eye on the best autonomous driving stocks. For one, as noted by Investorplace contributor Josh Enomoto, research firm Mordor Intelligence says the self-driving market would be worth $33.48 billion in 2023 and grow at a compound annual rate of 22.25% in the next five years.

XPEV’s Market Performance

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has seen a -2.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.42% gain in the past month and a 105.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.16% for XPEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.49% for XPEV stock, with a simple moving average of 52.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPEV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for XPEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPEV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XPEV Trading at 4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares surge +3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEV fell by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.12. In addition, XPeng Inc. saw 74.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.82 for the present operating margin

+11.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPeng Inc. stands at -34.03. The total capital return value is set at -17.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.31. Equity return is now at value -27.50, with -14.20 for asset returns.

Based on XPeng Inc. (XPEV), the company’s capital structure generated 48.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.80. Total debt to assets is 25.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.