What Recent Market Trends Mean for QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) Stock

In the past week, QS stock has gone down by -3.78%, with a monthly decline of -11.92% and a quarterly surge of 0.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.10% for QuantumScape Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.39% for QS stock, with a simple moving average of -10.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QS is 5.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is $7.00, which is -$0.37 below the current market price. The public float for QS is 344.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.34% of that float. On September 11, 2023, QS’s average trading volume was 9.31M shares.

QS) stock’s latest price update

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.29 in relation to its previous close of 6.96. However, the company has experienced a -3.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-08 that Some financial traders might dream of multi-bagger returns when they invest in electric vehicle battery technology company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS ). I’ve warned people about QS stock before, and I’m still pessimistic.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $8 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QS Trading at -19.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -8.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS fell by -3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.01. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw 21.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Straubel Jeffrey B, who sale 69,309 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Sep 05. After this action, Straubel Jeffrey B now owns 292,644 shares of QuantumScape Corporation, valued at $485,191 using the latest closing price.

Hettrich Kevin, the Chief Financial Officer of QuantumScape Corporation, sale 76,648 shares at $6.84 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Hettrich Kevin is holding 604,204 shares at $524,349 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -31.00 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corporation (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.