What Recent Market Trends Mean for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CRNX) Stock

In the past week, CRNX stock has gone up by 59.17%, with a monthly gain of 65.34% and a quarterly surge of 28.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 65.87% for CRNX stock, with a simple moving average of 48.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRNX is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) is $46.20, which is $16.94 above the current market price. The public float for CRNX is 51.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.26% of that float. On September 11, 2023, CRNX’s average trading volume was 494.08K shares.

CRNX) stock’s latest price update

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 73.83 in relation to its previous close of 15.97. However, the company has experienced a 59.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-09-11 that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) stock is surging today, last seen up 72.7% to trade at $27.58 at last check, after the late stage trial for its experimental drug paltusotine to treat a rare hormonal disorder was successful.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CRNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRNX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $40 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRNX Trading at 54.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +65.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNX rose by +57.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.28. In addition, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 51.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNX starting from Struthers Richard Scott, who sale 14,157 shares at the price of $20.35 back on Jul 13. After this action, Struthers Richard Scott now owns 630,805 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $288,095 using the latest closing price.

Struthers Richard Scott, the President & CEO of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 11,459 shares at $20.17 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Struthers Richard Scott is holding 644,962 shares at $231,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3544.06 for the present operating margin

+70.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -3460.38. The total capital return value is set at -51.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.18. Equity return is now at value -61.20, with -54.70 for asset returns.

Based on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 764.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.