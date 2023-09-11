What Recent Market Trends Mean for Boston Scientific Corporation’s (BSX) Stock

In the past week, BSX stock has gone down by -0.13%, with a monthly gain of 5.50% and a quarterly surge of 5.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Boston Scientific Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.48% for BSX stock, with a simple moving average of 8.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is 90.69x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BSX is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is $60.50, which is $6.44 above the current market price. The public float for BSX is 1.46B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. On September 11, 2023, BSX’s average trading volume was 7.14M shares.

BSX) stock’s latest price update

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.04 in relation to its previous close of 53.89. However, the company has experienced a -0.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Boston Scientific’s (BSX) latest device features a polymer coating, visualization markers and a broader size matrix to treat a wider range of patients.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $59 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BSX Trading at 3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +5.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.21. In addition, Boston Scientific Corporation saw 16.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from Mirviss Jeffrey B., who sale 4,657 shares at the price of $54.50 back on Aug 29. After this action, Mirviss Jeffrey B. now owns 60,588 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation, valued at $253,811 using the latest closing price.

Mirviss Jeffrey B., the EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent of Boston Scientific Corporation, sale 13,971 shares at $53.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Mirviss Jeffrey B. is holding 65,245 shares at $742,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+60.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Scientific Corporation stands at +5.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.56. Total debt to assets is 28.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.