What Recent Market Trends Mean for Bath & Body Works Inc.’s (BBWI) Stock

In the past week, BBWI stock has gone down by -1.00%, with a monthly decline of -6.89% and a quarterly plunge of -13.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Bath & Body Works Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.89% for BBWI stock, with a simple moving average of -6.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) is 11.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BBWI is 1.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) is $47.78, which is $11.28 above the current market price. The public float for BBWI is 225.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. On September 11, 2023, BBWI’s average trading volume was 3.90M shares.

BBWI) stock’s latest price update

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.59 in relation to its previous close of 37.09. However, the company has experienced a -1.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-28 that Bath & Body Works Inc. BBWI, +0.72% said Monday that it is looking to hire 30,000 seasonal sales associates for the holidays, with applications going live on Aug. 29. the home fragrance and personal care products company said sales associates will have until Oct. 29 to apply for the seasonal positions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $45 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBWI Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.71. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc. saw -13.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Arlin Wendy C., who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Mar 28. After this action, Arlin Wendy C. now owns 91,072 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc., valued at $62,222 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Equity return is now at value -30.90, with 13.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.