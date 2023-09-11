UTime Limited’s (WTO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, WTO stock has gone down by -26.56%, with a monthly decline of -28.78% and a quarterly plunge of -84.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.99% for UTime Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.79% for WTO’s stock, with a -68.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UTime Limited (NASDAQ: WTO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.29.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for WTO is 9.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On September 11, 2023, the average trading volume of WTO was 1.40M shares.

WTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of UTime Limited (NASDAQ: WTO) has dropped by -10.53 compared to previous close of 0.40. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -26.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-03-21 that We’re checking in on the top penny stocks that investors will want to keep an eye on today in our market update for Monday. The post Top Penny Stocks Today: Why NILE, CEI, CENN, UTME, HUSN and BBIG Are Soaring Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

WTO Trading at -61.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.47%, as shares sank -33.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTO fell by -26.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4709. In addition, UTime Limited saw -60.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WTO

Equity return is now at value -138.00, with -30.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, UTime Limited (WTO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.