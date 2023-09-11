Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 9 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is $24.67, which is -$5.64 below the current market price. The public float for UPST is 70.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 32.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPST on September 11, 2023 was 10.63M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UPST) stock’s latest price update

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST)’s stock price has plunge by -3.81relation to previous closing price of 31.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.97% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-07 that You might be familiar with the term “hyper growth stocks,” often associated with major large-cap technology companies. While these firms certainly have a significant impact on the market, growth stocks aren’t limited to this pocket of the market.

UPST’s Market Performance

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has experienced a -4.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.17% drop in the past month, and a -6.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.10% for UPST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.40% for UPST stock, with a simple moving average of 21.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPST stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for UPST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UPST in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $49 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UPST Trading at -29.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares sank -4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST fell by -4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.24. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw 131.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Gu Paul, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $35.02 back on Sep 06. After this action, Gu Paul now owns 867,576 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc., valued at $175,100 using the latest closing price.

Darling Scott, the Chief Legal Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc., sale 200 shares at $35.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Darling Scott is holding 184,588 shares at $7,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.51. Equity return is now at value -40.50, with -14.50 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 161.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.79. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.