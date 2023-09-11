Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UFAB is 1.46.

The public float for UFAB is 9.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. On September 11, 2023, UFAB’s average trading volume was 3.08M shares.

UFAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) has increased by 7.60 when compared to last closing price of 0.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-28 that Inexplicably, shares of automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) component producer Unique Fabricating (NYSEMKT: UFAB ) popped dramatically higher on Friday. At one point, UFAB stock gained 90% before settling around 80% in the late morning hours.

UFAB’s Market Performance

UFAB’s stock has risen by 8.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.09% and a quarterly drop of -14.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.96% for Unique Fabricating Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.47% for UFAB’s stock, with a -40.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UFAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UFAB stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for UFAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UFAB in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15 based on the research report published on November 18, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

UFAB Trading at -6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UFAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.49%, as shares sank -8.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UFAB rose by +8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2153. In addition, Unique Fabricating Inc. saw -61.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UFAB

Equity return is now at value -102.60, with -24.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.