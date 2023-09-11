Understanding the 3.12% Volatility Levels of Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s (BHC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) has gone up by 3.60% for the week, with a 0.23% rise in the past month and a 21.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.12% for BHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.58% for BHC stock, with a simple moving average of 10.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BHC is also noteworthy at 0.98.

The public float for BHC is 330.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.82% of that float. The average trading volume of BHC on September 11, 2023 was 2.46M shares.

BHC) stock’s latest price update

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC)’s stock price has increased by 2.61 compared to its previous closing price of 8.42. However, the company has seen a 3.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that APP, MELI, MBWM, SHG and BHC have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on August 18, 2023.

BHC Trading at -0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHC rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.35. In addition, Bausch Health Companies Inc. saw 37.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHC starting from Carson Seana, who sale 6,685 shares at the price of $8.28 back on Sep 06. After this action, Carson Seana now owns 385,213 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc., valued at $55,352 using the latest closing price.

Carson Seana, the EVP, General Counsel of Bausch Health Companies Inc., sale 292 shares at $9.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Carson Seana is holding 359,185 shares at $2,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHC

Equity return is now at value 27.80, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.