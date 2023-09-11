Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has seen a -10.48% decrease in the past week, with a -12.60% drop in the past month, and a -4.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for TCOM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.87% for TCOM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Right Now?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TCOM is at 0.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TCOM is $366.66, which is $14.97 above the current market price. The public float for TCOM is 603.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.21% of that float. The average trading volume for TCOM on September 11, 2023 was 3.98M shares.

TCOM) stock’s latest price update

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM)’s stock price has soared by 0.75 in relation to previous closing price of 35.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-08 that The company reported another quarter of robust demand. The momentum in travel isn’t slowing down.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCOM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TCOM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TCOM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TCOM Trading at -5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -10.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM fell by -10.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.60. In addition, Trip.com Group Limited saw 5.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.44 for the present operating margin

+77.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trip.com Group Limited stands at +7.00. The total capital return value is set at 0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.36. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.