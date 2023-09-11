Trading Update: Hesai Group (HSAI) Stock Endures 8.15% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Hesai Group (HSAI) has seen a 18.42% increase in the past week, with a 5.22% gain in the past month, and a 29.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.15% for HSAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.14% for HSAI’s stock, with a -5.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for HSAI is $141.95, which is $9.25 above the current market price. The public float for HSAI is 71.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume for HSAI on September 11, 2023 was 316.71K shares.

HSAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) has increased by 7.93 when compared to last closing price of 10.84.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that The collaboration between Hesai (HSAI) and Webasto marks a significant step forward in the integration of lidar technology in ADAS.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSAI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HSAI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HSAI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12.40 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HSAI Trading at 5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.08%, as shares surge +5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSAI rose by +18.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.28. In addition, Hesai Group saw -44.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.35 for the present operating margin

+39.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hesai Group stands at -25.01. The total capital return value is set at -11.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.07. Equity return is now at value -126.90, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hesai Group (HSAI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hesai Group (HSAI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.