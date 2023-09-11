The Volatility of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s (PSNY) Stock: A -16.37% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has seen a -16.37% decrease in the past week, with a -32.07% drop in the past month, and a -16.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.92% for PSNY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.37% for PSNY’s stock, with a -38.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PSNY is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PSNY is $5.27, which is $2.3 above than the current price. The public float for PSNY is 1.32B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume of PSNY on September 11, 2023 was 3.61M shares.

PSNY) stock’s latest price update

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY)’s stock price has dropped by -2.96 in relation to previous closing price of 2.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-07 that ChargePoint nearly doubled revenue last year, but that growth is hitting a wall. Losses are also mounting for the EV charging network company.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PSNY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PSNY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $3 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSNY Trading at -31.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares sank -32.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY fell by -16.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC saw -47.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.48 for the present operating margin

+0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stands at -18.92. The total capital return value is set at -1.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -660.77. Equity return is now at value 181.40, with -7.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.