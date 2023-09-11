The Volatility of eBay Inc.’s (EBAY) Stock: A -3.01% Ratio for the Week

The stock of eBay Inc. (EBAY) has gone down by -3.01% for the week, with a -0.55% drop in the past month and a -4.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.86% for EBAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.79% for EBAY’s stock, with a -2.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is 17.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EBAY is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for eBay Inc. (EBAY) is $49.10, which is $5.32 above the current market price. The public float for EBAY is 530.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On September 11, 2023, EBAY’s average trading volume was 5.20M shares.

EBAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) has increased by 0.72 when compared to last closing price of 43.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-08 that EBAY rolls out a new AI tool for product listing to enable a seamless listing process for first-time sellers.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for EBAY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EBAY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $57 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EBAY Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.78. In addition, eBay Inc. saw 4.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from Garcia Edward O, who sale 1,181 shares at the price of $43.31 back on Aug 17. After this action, Garcia Edward O now owns 21,728 shares of eBay Inc., valued at $51,149 using the latest closing price.

Garcia Edward O, the SVP, Chief Product Officer of eBay Inc., sale 5,679 shares at $43.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Garcia Edward O is holding 17,988 shares at $246,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.98 for the present operating margin

+72.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for eBay Inc. stands at -13.20. The total capital return value is set at 13.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.22. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on eBay Inc. (EBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 182.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.64. Total debt to assets is 45.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of eBay Inc. (EBAY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.