The Procter & Gamble Company’s (PG) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, PG stock has gone down by -0.91%, with a monthly decline of -2.52% and a quarterly surge of 4.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.11% for The Procter & Gamble Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.48% for PG’s stock, with a 2.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Right Now?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PG is at 0.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PG is $168.20, which is $13.76 above the current market price. The public float for PG is 2.35B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume for PG on September 11, 2023 was 5.84M shares.

PG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) has plunged by -0.43 when compared to previous closing price of 153.59, but the company has seen a -0.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-08 that Procter & Gamble’s (PG) focus on productivity and cost-saving plans to boost margins, along with pricing actions bode well.

PG Trading at -0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.50. In addition, The Procter & Gamble Company saw 0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Jejurikar Shailesh, who sale 11,522 shares at the price of $154.13 back on Aug 30. After this action, Jejurikar Shailesh now owns 10,135 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company, valued at $1,775,926 using the latest closing price.

Coombe Gary A, the CEO – Grooming of The Procter & Gamble Company, sale 10,094 shares at $154.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Coombe Gary A is holding 36,896 shares at $1,554,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.38 for the present operating margin

+48.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Procter & Gamble Company stands at +17.87. The total capital return value is set at 22.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.71. Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 73.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.37. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.