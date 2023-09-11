The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s (VRAX) Stock

The stock of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) has gone down by -6.69% for the week, with a -14.35% drop in the past month and a -20.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.05% for VRAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.85% for VRAX’s stock, with a -45.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) is $2.00, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for VRAX is 11.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VRAX on September 11, 2023 was 196.96K shares.

VRAX) stock’s latest price update

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.03 compared to its previous closing price of 0.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-06-14 that In the dynamic world of investing, information is power. For those navigating the high-risk, high-reward landscape of penny stocks, staying abreast of news headlines and company updates is not just a strategy—it’s a necessity.

VRAX Trading at -12.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -17.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAX fell by -8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3611. In addition, Virax Biolabs Group Limited saw -53.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VRAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66963.68 for the present operating margin

-15.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virax Biolabs Group Limited stands at -63748.32. The total capital return value is set at -145.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -133.90.

Based on Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -439.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.